Chris Noth Shares Cryptic Message Amid Rumours He's Not Returning For Sex And The City Revival

Sex And The City star Chris Noth has weighed in on speculation he won’t be returning for the hit shows’ upcoming revival.
Last week, Page Six reported that the Golden Globe nominee would be following in Kim Cattrall’s footsteps and not reprising his role as Mr Big in the forthcoming reboot And Just Like That…
However, since then he’s offered fans a glimmer of hope that he’ll be back. We think.
When one fan commented on Chris’ Instagram page asking about the rumours, the actor responded: “Everything changes — including announcements in the rags.”
He later told another fan: “Well, if Page Six says it … it must be true.”
HBO Max did not respond to HuffPost UK’s request for comment last week, but we have contacted them again in the hope of further clarification.
Chris appeared as Mr Big – Carrie Bradshaw’s main love interest – in all six seasons of Sex And The City, returning for the two spin-off films.
A third movie was previously rumoured to be in the works, with reports in 2018 suggesting the latest instalment would have seen Mr Big dying “relatively early” in the movie following a heart attack.
“There’s no way he was dying, that was all a lie,” Chris Noth later told The Sun.
The new reboot And Just Like That… will be a 10-part limited series on the US streaming platform HBO Max, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all back as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.
Kim Cattrall has opted not to join them, making no secret of the fact she has no interest in playing Samantha Jones again in recent years.