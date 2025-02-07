The cast of Sex And The City pictured in 1998 Moviestore/Shutterstock

Throughout her years playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City and its various spin-offs, Sarah Jessica Parker has become synonymous with her character’s outlandish wardrobe.

However, there was one outfit the Emmy winner was adamant that she didn’t want to wear.

During an episode of Kristin Davis’ new Sex And The City podcast Are You A Charlotte?, she and showrunner Michael Patrick King recalled the time that Sarah Jessica kicked off behind the scenes about the outfit Carrie wore to Charlotte’s first wedding.

“I don’t know if you remember that Sarah did not want to wear beige at Charlotte’s wedding,” Kristin recalled. “Sarah’s, like, still mad about it.”

Michael Patrick agreed that the shoot was “one of the longest days of my life”, revealing that the Hocus Pocus star even went as far as customising the dress herself.

“And then SJ goes and cuts up the Vera Wang dress,” he said. “She hates it.

“She didn’t wanna wear beige so much, she cut it up and started putting tartan pieces on it because Trey was wearing a kilt. I mean it was so funny.”

Revealing that her co-star was “out of her mind” about the dress, Kristin revealed: “At one point, she came to me and she was like, ‘I don’t understand…’ And I’m like, ‘But, it’s Charlotte’s wedding. Of course, you’d be wearing beige – matching. I mean, I don’t understand what you don’t understand’.”

