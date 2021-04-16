There could be some complicated times ahead for Carrie Bradshaw in the upcoming Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That. John Corbett has confirmed he is reprising his role as Carrie’s ex-fiancé, Aidan Shaw. The actor has told Page Six he is “going to do the show”, adding that the news is “very exciting” for him.

Getty Images via Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and John Corbett (Aidan) in Sex and the City episode No Ifs Ands Or Butts

He revealed that he thinks he will be in “quite a few episodes” and added: “I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me.” Carrie and Aidan dated twice in the original run of Sex And The City, with Aidan proposing in season four. Their relationship later broke down and it was revealed Aidan went on to marry a designer named Kathy, and had three children.

Paul Morigi via Getty Images John is returning for the reboot

John briefly reprised his role in the second Sex And The City film in 2010, where Carrie and Aidan kissed after running into each other at a market in Abu Dhabi. Aidan might not be the only face from Carrie’s past returning in And Just Like That, however Following reports Chris Noth would not be reprising his role as Mr Big, he dropped some cryptic comments on Instagram hinting that this would not be the case.

Getty Images via Getty Images There has been speculation about whether Mr Big will feature in And Just Like That

Chris appeared as Mr Big – Carrie Bradshaw’s main love interest – in all six seasons of Sex And The City, returning for the two spin-off films. The new reboot will be a 10-part limited series on the US streaming platform HBO Max, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all back as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.

Getty The cast of Sex And The City pictured in 1999