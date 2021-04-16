There could be some complicated times ahead for Carrie Bradshaw in the upcoming Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That.
John Corbett has confirmed he is reprising his role as Carrie’s ex-fiancé, Aidan Shaw.
The actor has told Page Six he is “going to do the show”, adding that the news is “very exciting” for him.
He revealed that he thinks he will be in “quite a few episodes” and added: “I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me.”
Carrie and Aidan dated twice in the original run of Sex And The City, with Aidan proposing in season four.
Their relationship later broke down and it was revealed Aidan went on to marry a designer named Kathy, and had three children.
John briefly reprised his role in the second Sex And The City film in 2010, where Carrie and Aidan kissed after running into each other at a market in Abu Dhabi.
Aidan might not be the only face from Carrie’s past returning in And Just Like That, however
Following reports Chris Noth would not be reprising his role as Mr Big, he dropped some cryptic comments on Instagram hinting that this would not be the case.
Chris appeared as Mr Big – Carrie Bradshaw’s main love interest – in all six seasons of Sex And The City, returning for the two spin-off films.
The new reboot will be a 10-part limited series on the US streaming platform HBO Max, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all back as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.
Kim Cattrall has opted not to join them, making no secret of the fact she has no interest in playing Samantha Jones again in recent years.
Sarah recently suggested Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte could be joined by a new friend in place of Samantha.
Sex And The City originally ran for six series between 1998 and 2004, with two films based on the show following in 2008 and 2010.