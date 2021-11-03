Here's How Sex And The City Fans Will Be Able To Watch Revival And Just Like That In The UK

We’ve got great news for Sex And The City fans who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the revival series And Just Like That – it officially has a UK broadcaster.
And Just Like That was announced earlier this year, featuring original SATC cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis, though co-star Kim Cattrall declined to take part in the reboot.
The new series will be available to watch on the US streaming service HBO Max, while here in the UK, it was confirmed on Wednesday that it will air on Sky Comedy and the streaming service NOW.
We don’t have an exact launch date yet, but Sky said it will be coming in December, meaning we can probably expect to watch it around the same time it’s shown on US screens.
As well as three of its four principal stars, Sex And The City fans can look forward to the return of supporting actors Chris Noth, David Eisenberg and Evan Handler, who play Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte’s husbands, Mr Big, Steve Brady and Harry Goldenblatt.
The late Willie Garson was also seen on set earlier this year, with And Just Like That his final project he filmed before his death in September.
In addition to the cast members we already know and love, And Just Like That will introduce a host of new characters into the mix, played by Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury, while Sara Ramiez will portray the franchise’s first non-binary character.
It’s not yet known how the show will deal with Kim Cattrall’s absence, though Samantha being killed off has already been ruled out.
