Here's How Sex And The City Fans Will Be Able To Watch Revival And Just Like That In The UK

Sky Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristen Davis in And Just Like That

We’ve got great news for Sex And The City fans who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the revival series And Just Like That – it officially has a UK broadcaster.

And Just Like That was announced earlier this year, featuring original SATC cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis, though co-star Kim Cattrall declined to take part in the reboot.

The new series will be available to watch on the US streaming service HBO Max, while here in the UK, it was confirmed on Wednesday that it will air on Sky Comedy and the streaming service NOW.

We don’t have an exact launch date yet, but Sky said it will be coming in December, meaning we can probably expect to watch it around the same time it’s shown on US screens.