The Sex And The City revival And Just Like That… is now filming in New York, with new paparazzi photos of the cast in action emerging every day.

And while much has been made of the fact that Kim Cattrall will not be back to play Samantha Jones in the reboot, we want to talk about one surprising character who will be returning to the franchise.

On Monday, actor Bridget Moynahan was spotted in the streets of New York filming a scene for And Just Like That…, suggesting an unexpected figure from Carrie’s past will be featured in the show.

Bridget – for those who’ve forgotten – appeared in Sex And The City’s third season as Natasha, the woman Mr Big married after he and Carrie split for the second time.