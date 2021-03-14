Getty The cast of Sex And The City pictured in 1999

“I’m excited about being back with Cynthia and Kristin and on the streets of New York, she said. “It’s very possible that a great actress will join us, and she will have a huge impact and we’ll want to be with her more, the audience will want to see her more. I’m just very excited.” It was previously suggested that Samantha’s non-appearance in And Just Like That will be explained by her having drifted apart from her former friends – echoing the way Kim has distanced herself from her ex-castmates in recent times. Speaking about the new series, HBO boss Casey Bloys told TVLine: “Just as in real life, people come into your life and people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. “So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages — the actual stages of life.” He continued: “They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her fifties in New York. So, it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”