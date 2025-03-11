Here's Why Another Sex And The City Favourite Turned Down Appearing In And Just Like That

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Mario Cantone on the s And Just Like That HBO

With one notable exception, the Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That has done an amazing job at bringing back characters we first met during the original show.

Even minor characters like Mr Big’s ex-wife Natasha, socialite Bitsy Von Muffling and Carrie’s former Vogue editor Enid have been given moments to shine – but it turns out that one former Sex And The City actor was less keen on returning.

During the latest episode of her podcast Are You A Charlotte?, Kristin Davis revealed that while showrunner Michael Patrick King doesn’t like the cast to disclose storylines that wound up on the cutting room floor, but decided to share one story anyway.

Kristin explained: “There was an idea that [Kyle Maclachlan, who played Charlotte’s first husband Trey] would come on And Just Like That, and then it didn’t happen.

“Kyle and I had to talk about it, because I was kind of mad at him. I said, ‘Why didn’t you come on? We wanted you to come on’.”

Kyle Maclachlan and Kristin Davis in Sex And The City HBO

She then recalled that the Twin Peaks and Desperate Housewives star ultimately turned down the chance to appear in And Just Like That as he didn’t want things to end on anything but an “amazing” note for his character.

“I think I’m not saying too much. I hope Michael’s not gonna be mad at me,” Kristin said. “[The proposed Trey storyline] was a bit of a sad note, but it had this incredible lead up to me seeing Trey again.”

Sex And The City viewers last saw Kyle’s character in the season four finale, when he and Charlotte agree to part ways.

Kyle did actually film an appearance for the season five finale, in which Charlotte would bump into him while at an event with her new partner Harry, though this scene ended up not being used in the finished episode.

Kyle reflected on his time in Sex And The City during an interview with Us Weekly last year, admitting there are some scenes that still haunt him.

Interestingly, he also claimed at the time that he’d be up for appearing in a future episode of And Just Like That, noting: “Anything is possible.”

Kyle MacLachlan at the premiere of Inside Out 2 last year via Associated Press

And Just Like That is expected to return to our screens later this year, and while Kyle is evidently not appearing, there will be some exciting new additions to the cast (as well as some notable absences).