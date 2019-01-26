One of our favourite things about Netflix’s latest hit ‘Sex Education’ is the fact it’s introduced us to a diverse range of young acting talent, most of whom have little to no experience in the world of TV and film so far. However, if you’re anything like us, you’ll have spotted that more than a couple are a little familiar. And so, for anyone who’ been left scratching their head as they watch the ‘Sex Education’ action unfold, here’s where you’ve seen some of the cast before... Asa Butterfield

Although at 21 years old, Asa Butterfield is still in the early days of his career, you still might remember him from his childhood roles in films like ‘The Boy And The Striped Pyjamas’ and ‘Hugo’, as well as the TV series ‘Merlin’. More recently, he appeared in ‘Journey’s End’ and ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’, but is now best known for his role as lead character Otis in the Netflix hit ‘Sex Education’. Kedar Williams-Sterling

In ‘Sex Education’, Kedar plays Head Boy and love interest to Maeve, Jackson Marchetti. Prior to landing a role in the Netflix show, he appeared in the first three series of the CBBC show ‘Wolfblood’, where he starred as Tom Okanawe. Mimi Keene

Most of the“Untouchables” in ‘Sex Education’ have few credits to their name, but Mimi, who plays Ruby, will be a familiar face to soap fans. She played Cindy Williams for two years in ‘EastEnders’ – who was famously left struggling with the murder of her half-sister, Lucy Beale – until her sudden departure in 2015. Tanya Reynolds

Tanya’s character in ‘Sex Education’ is the clarinet-playing, alien-fan-fiction-writing Lily, who first makes a move on Eric, and then Otis. Before she was snapped up by Netflix, she appeared in the Sky series delicious, playing the daughter of Dawn French and Iain Glen’s characters. Alistair Petrie

As the headteacher of Otis, Maeve and Eric’s school, Alistair Petrie’s character Mr Groff attempts (usually unsuccessfully) to bring a bit of order to what is usually a chaotic environment. Alistair has a varied background, with roles ranging from General Draven in the ‘Star Wars spin-off ‘Rogue One’ to multiple parts in the mind-boggling ‘Cloud Atlas’. You might remember him from the recent BBC adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’, though, in which he starred as Lord Sandy Langbourne. Rakhee Thakrar

Rakhee plays English Literature teacher Miss Sands, who pops up on occasion throughout the series, often attempting to light a fire under Maeve and get her to see her full potential. What you might have missed is that Rakhee was previously best known as Shabnam Masood in ‘EastEnders’, who was at the centre of plenty of dramatic storylines during her two years in Albert Square. Mikael Persbrandt

Swedish actor Mikael stars in ‘Sex Education’ as handyman Jakob, an eventual love interest for Otis’ mum, Jean. If you thought his face looked familiar, that’s probably because you remember him from playing Beorn in ‘The Hobbit’ or, if you’re of an artier persuasion, perhaps you saw him in the Danish thrilled ‘In A Better World’, which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film back in 2011. Jim Howick

Away from the science lab and swing band, Jim Howick is known for his various comedy roles, including the family sketch show ‘Horrible Histories’ and playing Gerard in ‘Peep Show’. He does have more serious acting parts to his name, though, most notably as Aaron Mayford in the third series of ‘Broadchurch’. Samantha Spiro

Samantha stars as Mr Groff’s wife and Adam’s mum, Maureen, and is best known for her work as a comedy actress in the likes of ‘Cold Feet’, Tracey Ullman’s shows and the Simon Amstell sitcom, ‘Grandma’s House’. More recently, she played Detective Taylor in ‘London Spy’ and Melissa Tarly in one episode of ‘Game Of Thrones’. She’s also portrayed Barbara Windsor on at least three separate occasions, including the TV films ‘Cor, Blimey!’ and ‘Babs’. Hannah Waddingham

And speaking of ‘Game Of Thrones’, you might remember Hannah from her portrayal of Septa Unella, best known for her cries of “shame!” in one of the show’s most memorable scenes. In addition to playing the pushier of Jackson’s mums in ‘Sex Education’, Hannah is also a two-time Olivier recipient, starring in stage shows like ‘Spamalot’, ‘A Little Night Music’ and a West End production of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’. Sharon Duncan-Brewster

Hannah’s on-screen wife, Sharon plays Roz Marchetti, Jackson’s other mum in ‘Sex Education’. To us, though, she’ll always be Crystal Gordon from ‘Bad Girls’, but you might remember her 15-episode stint in ‘EastEnders’ from back in 2009, where she played Trina Johnson. Lily Newmark

Lily plays Ruthie in ‘Sex Education’, who we quickly learn is having difficulties with her girlfriend. Before that, though, she impressed us with her performance as Iona in ‘Pin Cushion’, and she later appeared in the ‘Star Wars’ spin-off ‘Solo’. Daniel Ings

Seen only briefly as one of Jean’s conquests, Daniel played lothario Luke in the Netflix comedy ‘Lovesick’ (previously known as ‘Scrotal Recall’ during its time airing on Channel 4). He also appeared in another of the streaming platform’s original shows, playing Commander Mike Parker in the first two series of ‘The Crown’. Gillian Anderson