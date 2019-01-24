Sex offenders are being housed in budget hotels on their release from prison without the knowledge of guests or owners, two watchdogs have found.

A shortage of probation hostels means men are being sent to the hotels where families might be staying, in a move that has been condemned by campaigners and politicians as exposing the public to “unnecessary risk”.

The joint report from the prisons and probations watchdogs expressed concerns that the public was not being protected enough from those at risk of reoffending, as its author, chief inspector of probation Dame Glenys Stacey, said people would find it “unacceptable”.

One sex offender assessed as high-risk to the public was put up in a night shelter, the report found, as it assessed failings of prison management to deter reoffending among sex offenders who had been jailed for up to four years.

Among the five prisons assessed by inspectors, two of them were found to have no formal approach to tackling sex offending, while the National Probation Service (NPS) is not tackling offending behaviour among four in 10 sexual offenders on probation, it was found.

A fifth (around 21,000) of the 107,000 people supervised by the NPS are sex offenders.

Inspectors looked at 120 probation cases and found that just 17 of the 42 offenders ordered to start a programme to reduce reoffending risk had done so.

Stacey said: “Sexual offence convictions are increasingly common, yet despite evidence that we can reduce the risk of these individuals reoffending, little if any meaningful work is being done in prisons. With many probation staff unsure what to do for the best with sexual offenders under probation supervision, the public are not sufficiently protected. This makes no sense.

“There needs to be a renewed national effort to make sure all reasonable steps are taken to protect the public. Prison and probation staff need better training and support, and the opportunity to work with offenders in ways known to reduce the risk of reoffending.”

The Ministry of Justice said budget hotels were a last resort used when there are issues with probation hostels, adding that full risk-assessments were carried out.