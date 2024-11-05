People Are Sharing Sexual Fantasies They Regret Making A Reality, And Wow

Oleksandr Sharkov via Getty Images

I don’t think you need me to cite a source to believe that most of us have sexual fantasies ― but you might not know the most common ones in the UK are doing it in the great outdoors, mutual oral sex, and threesomes.

However Psychology Today points out that “Having a sexual fantasy does not always, or even usually, mean that someone is planning to, or destined to, pursue it in real life.”

Advertisement

So what happens when people try to, or do, make their browser history a reality?

Well, according to Redditors who replied to u/Fantastic-Ant-4429′s question shared to r/AskReddit: “What is a sexual fantasy you do not recommend fulfilling?” the Redditor enquired.

Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

1) “A buddy in high school covered his gf’s [private parts] in chocolate syrup.”

“She got a crazy yeast infection from it, lol.” u/DonSmitty

2) “Sex out in the desert at night coming back from Vegas.”

“Creepy crawly desert things don’t sleep at night.” u/ElPresidente714



3) “In a storage unit.”

“There’s a closing time and if you miss it you’ll get stuck behind the gates for the night. then the people who live there start rustling.” u/isthisfark

4) “I found out the hard way that if you stick your dick in a glass of red wine, the wine goes right up your pee hole.”

And it really stings. A lot.” u/hot-snake-70

5) “Library. There are cameras everywhere and you’ll get caught.”

u/odysseus-23

″I used to work in a library and we had study rooms you could reserve for an hour or three. They were fairly soundproof but they had big windows anyone walking by could look into, so people would roll the whiteboards in front of them. We always knew.” u/King_Pumpernickel

Advertisement

6) “Mile high club. Trust me, these bathrooms are getting smaller and smaller.”

“And people notice, they always notice.” u/bigindianenergy29

“I genuinely don’t understand how people wouldn’t notice unless you were in first class or something. Pretty much every time you go to the toilet on a plane there’s people waiting outside.” u/MrAnon86

7) “Most ‘having sex in an unusual place’ fantasies in my experience quickly turn into a lesson on why people usually just use the bed.”

“It’s like having an ‘eating soup with a shovel’ fantasy. Sure, you can do it, and there’s some novelty in it, but spoons exist for a reason.” u/Mundane-Garbage1003

8) “A romantic bath together is really difficult unless you have a huge bathtub. Water everywhere.”

9) “Anything involving an ex.”

“Trust me, it sounds exciting in theory but it just opens up a whole mess.” u/Alessiaaaxoxo

10) “Sex in the shower.”

“How does water make it dry?!” u/Danger_Tomorrow

11) “Threesome. If I wanted to disappoint two people simultaneously, I’d have dinner with both my parents.”