Shakira Forced To Cancel Tour Date After Being Hospitalised In Peru

Shakira on stage during the Grammys earlier this month via Associated Press

Shakira was forced to cancel a show just days into her current world tour after being hospitalised with a stomach problem.

On Sunday afternoon, the Colombian singer confirmed that her show in Peru that had been scheduled for that evening was being postponed, as she was still in hospital.

“I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalised,” she said in a statement.

“The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening. I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru.”

Shakira added that she was hoping to “be released and well tomorrow so I’m able to perform” her second date in Peru, scheduled for Monday night, as planned.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer also confirmed that her team and tour promoters “are already working on a new date” for ticketholders in Peru who missed out on Sunday.

Signing off her message as “Shak”, she added: “Thank you for all your understanding, I love you all.”

Last week, Shakira kicked off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour – in support of her 2024 album of the same name – with two shows in Brazil.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran was Shakira’s first album to be released since her split from ex-husband Gerard Piqué.

The actor was trailed by the headline-grabbing lead single Te Felicito, and earned Shakira the Best Latin Pop Album award at the Grammys earlier this month.

