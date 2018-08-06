'Shall We Get On With It?' – Jacinda Ardern Holds First Cabinet Meeting After Birth Of Daughter

Reuters Jacinda Ardern poses for photographs during her first cabinet meeting since giving birth.

New Zealand’s prime minister has held her first cabinet meeting since returning from maternity leave.

Jacinda Ardern, who is only the second world leader to give birth while in office, has been off duty for six weeks following the birth of her daughter Neve on 21 June.

She retook the reins while still in Auckland last Thursday when Winston Peters, who has been acting prime minister, left the country to go to Singapore in his role as foreign secretary.

Over the weekend, she and her family moved back to Wellington and settled back into Premier House.