Shamima Begum's Family Plan To 'Challenge' Home Secretary's Decision To Revoke UK Citizenship

The family of Shamima Begum - the teenager who left the UK to join the Islamic State group in Syria - have informed the home secretary of their plans to challenge his decision to revoke her UK citizenship.

In the letter, published by the BBC and written by Begum’s older sister Renu Begum on the family’s behalf, the controversy is described as “a matter for the British courts”.

The family also asked for assistance in bringing the ISIS bride’s newborn baby to the UK.

The document goes on to state “we have a duty to her, and a duty to hope that as she was groomed into what she has become, she can equally be helped back into the sister I knew, and daughter my parents bore.”

“We hope you understand our position in this respect and why we must, therefore, assist Shamima in challenging your decision to take away the one thing that is her only hope at rehabilitation, her British citizenship,” they add.

The family said they have had no contact with Begum and had only learned she had given birth to a boy through media reports.

They made clear that they were “shocked and appalled” at the “vile comments” Begum had recently made to the media.

Begum was one of three schoolgirls to leave Bethnal Green to join the terror cult in 2015 and resurfaced heavily pregnant at a Syrian refugee camp last week.

Her family’s letter said they had made “every fathomable effort” to block her from entering IS territory.

“That year we lost Shamima to a murderous and misogynistic cult,” her sister wrote.

“My sister has been in their thrall now for four years, and it is clear to me that her exploitation at their hands has fundamentally damaged her.”

The Home Secretary revoked Begum’s British citizenship in a move only permissible under international law if it does not leave the individual stateless.

It was speculated that Begum, who is of Bangladeshi heritage, may have citizenship there but Bangladesh’s minister of state for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam denied this.