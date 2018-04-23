Shania Twain Apologies After Appearing To Endorse President Donald Trump

Shania Twain has apologised to fans after appearing to endorse President Donald Trump in an interview that was published on Sunday (22 April).

The Canadian country star was asked about the state of US politics by the Guardian, who quoted her as saying: “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both.

“If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”