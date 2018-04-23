Shania Twain Apologies After Appearing To Endorse President Donald Trump

Shania Twain has apologised to fans after appearing to endorse President Donald Trump in an interview that was published on Sunday (22 April).
The Canadian country star was asked about the state of US politics by the Guardian, who quoted her as saying: “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both.
“If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”
Shania’s comments were shown picked up on by fans and after many shared their disappointment via Twitter, she used the social networking site to clarify a few things:
Shania’s apology sparked a mixture of responses from fans:
The star is currently preparing for her first full UK tour since 2004, which kicks off in 2004. The concerts will support her current album ‘Now’.
Earlier this year, she told HuffPost UK that she hopes her new music “inspires” people.
“That is part of my intention when I’m writing songs,” she said. “Certainly with the songs that I record and share with the public, my intentions are to be relatable and share inspiration.”