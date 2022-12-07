Shania Twain took us back to 1998 at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night with a nod to her most iconic look.

The US singer wowed on the red carpet in an update to the leopard-print outfit she wore in the video for her late nineties hit, That Don’t Impress Me Much.

Advertisement

The 57-year-old star looked incredible in the black and animal-print custom Rodarte gown with a sheer panel across her stomach.

Shania Twain attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

The ensemble also included a hood, similar to that worn in the video, in which she wore a sweeping one-piece, with long flared trousers and carried a matching leopard-print case.

Shania Twain was awarded an Icon Award at Tuesday's event. Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Advertisement

And in case you needed reminding of the original outfit...

Shania - who was honoured at this year’s bash with the People’s Choice Music Icon Award - later took to the stage to perform in an all-pink leather ensemble, complete with matching pink hair and chaps.

Collecting her Icon Award, the Grammy-winning singer remembered her late mother and thanked her fans, telling them to “be the queen of you”.

Shania Twain performs on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

She also recalled some of her early forays into iconic fashion moments that made her “an influence on popular culture” having just needed “a sharp pair of scissors” and “a big imagination”.

Advertisement

Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

“I’ve enjoyed creating fashion moments in many of my music videos over the years,” she said.

“I think, for celebrating the influence that I may have had on popular culture, it makes me smile when I think back at the very first videos that I made, especially the denim on denim.

“I mean, I just went through my closet, picked out whatever I had or I went to a department store and picked out the budget things because they didn’t have a big budget.

“And you know, what with a sharp pair of scissors and a big imagination…I just pulled and chopped and…hoped for the best.”

Other famous faces walking the People’s Choice red carpet included Ryan Reynolds, Carmen Electra, Billie Porter and Carrie Underwood.