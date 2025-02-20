Sharon Osbourne Says Stopping Ozzy Auditioning For This Major Film Is Her 'Biggest Mistake'

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne on stage at the Grammys in January 2020 via Associated Press

Sharon Osbourne has claimed that her husband Ozzy was once invited to audition for one of the biggest franchises in modern movie history.

The former X Factor judge – who is Ozzy’s manager, as well as his wife of more than 40 years – recently spoke to Smashing Pumpkins musician Billy Corgan on his podcast The Magnificent Others.

During the conversation, Sharon disclosed: the “biggest mistake” she ever made on behalf of the Black Sabbath musician.

She recalled: “He got offered to go and read for Pirates Of The Caribbean – and I’ve never said this to anyone – and I said no.”

“Now wouldn’t he have been perfect?” she recalled, to which Billy agreed: “Maybe it’s not too late, but God bless.”

Sharon did not disclose the role that Ozzy was invited to read for, but the Disney franchise did feature a number of prolific British cameos over the years.

Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards appeared in two of the movies as Captain Teague, the father of Johnny Depp’s character, Jack Sparrow.

In 2017, Paul McCartney also made a brief cameo in the most recent film, Dead Men Tell No Tales, as Jack Sparrow’s uncle, who he was apparently named after.

Keith Richards and Johnny Depp in Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End back in 2007 Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

It’s now been almost a decade since the last Pirates Of The Caribbean film was released, with reports of a reboot for the swashbuckling series having repeatedly emerged over the past few years.

Back in 2022, producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that two different projects based on the Pirates films were in the works, one of which would be a reboot, reportedly with Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri at the helm as a new pirate character.

Margot Robbie has also been vocal about her hopes to revive the franchise with a female-led cast.