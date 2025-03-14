Sharon Stone Hits Out As She Claims She Was Dropped From A Simple Favour Sequel 'For No Reason'

Sharon Stone at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection benefit concert in January via Associated Press

Screen legend Sharon Stone has claimed she was initially cast in the new sequel to A Simple Favour before being unceremoniously dropped.

The Basic Instinct star recently commented on an E! News Instagram post about the film, speculating about the relationship between its leads Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

Advertisement

Somewhat ignoring the subject matter of the video, the screen legend wrote: “I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all.”

“LOVED it,” she added.

HuffPost UK has contacted the team behind Another Simple Favour for comment.

A Simple Favour stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick have both reunited for the sequel, which was once again directed by Paul Feig.

Advertisement

In the run-up to Another Simple Favour’s release, rumours have been abound that the two reunite leads may have been embroiled in an on-set feud during the making of the film.

Advertisement

This was exacerbated by low-key comments made by Anna on the red carpet of its premiere at SXSW festival, and the fact she and Blake did not pose for pictures together as they made their way into the event.