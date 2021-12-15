Tory Shaun Bailey Apologises For Lockdown-Breaking Christmas Party

Bailey has been heavily criticised by his own colleagues since the Mirror published the photo. Leon Neal via Getty Images

The Conservative candidate for London mayor has apologised after images emerged of him attending a lockdown-breaking Christmas party last year.

Shaun Bailey, who ran for London mayor against the incumbent Sadiq Khan in May, apologised “unreservedly” for attending the gathering in December last year when London was in Tier 2 restrictions.

Covid curbs at the time meant social mixing between households was banned.

But Bailey was pictured alongside a Tory donor and two dozen people posing next to one another alongside platters of food on December 14 last year.

It had previously been reported that revellers drank alcohol and danced at the event held in the basement of Tory party headquarters.

In a tweet thread, Bailey said: “I want to apologise unreservedly for attending a gathering held by some of my staff in my campaign office last December.

“I gave a speech to my team to thank them for their efforts, before leaving shortly afterwards.

“It was a serious error of judgement at a time when Londoners were making immense sacrifices to keep us all safe and I regret it wholeheartedly.”

Last night Bailey resigned as chairman of the London Assembly’s policing committee after the photo emerged.

Bailey has been heavily criticised by his own side since the photo, published by the Mirror, emerged.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said what Bailey and his campaign team had done was “wrong” and “disgraceful”.