Outrage As Sheffield Pride Says Event Is A 'Celebration, Not Protest' And Bans Political Groups

The organisers of this year’s Pride march in Sheffield event have been accused of whitewashing the history of the LGBT+ community after they announced “offensive” banners will not be allowed on the march.
In a statement widely shared on social media, Pride Sheffield said this year’s march was one of “celebration not protest”, while a message on its website said it would not be accepting “any applications by political groups” for this year’s event.
Criticising the decision, human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell told HuffPost UK: “Given the scale of anti LGBT+ prejudice that remains in Britain today, it’s bizarre and wrong for the organisers to say that pride cannot include any protest messages.”
“A third of LGBT+ people have been victims of hate crimes and nearly half of LGBT+ pupils in schools have been bullied,” he added.
“Pride began as a protest and we still need to protest until homophobia, biphobia and transphobia are defeated.”
Darren Hopkinson, committee spokesperson for the Sheffield Pride, said that information was sent out to participants this year after organisers received scores of complaints over abusive placards following the 2017 event.
“After last year’s event... on entry to the park, I saw many placards that were offensive, abusive and actually one of them said ‘c***’ on it. We had over 100 complaints from individuals and members of the community regarding those placards,” Hopkinson told HuffPost UK.
“We have to answer those complaints that have been raised and it’s a catch 22 situation. You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”
Addressing the criticism that the event was being billed as a “celebration” rather than “protest”, Hopkinson said: “We’ve always said that Sheffield Pride is not a protest event. We’ve always said it’s a celebration about equality and diversity and inclusiveness for all the LGBT+ community, families, friends and allies.”
Pride in Sheffield will return for its tenth year in the city on Saturday, July 28 in Endliffe Park. A statement on the group’s website read:
“We are determined that the event remains as accessible and inclusive to all in the LGBT+ community, their friends and their families as much as possible. The main event will be free of charge, without age restrictions and community focused.”
The announcement prompted many people on social media to revisit the event’s historical roots.
Others agreed that the announcement was “not a good look”.
Sheffield held its first Pride event in 2008, attracting 4,500 people.
Last year it was estimated that 16,000 people attended the event held in the city last year.
HuffPost UK has contacted Sheffield Pride for further comment.