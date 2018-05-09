Outrage As Sheffield Pride Says Event Is A 'Celebration, Not Protest' And Bans Political Groups

In a statement widely shared on social media, Pride Sheffield said this year’s march was one of “celebration not protest”, while a message on its website said it would not be accepting “any applications by political groups” for this year’s event.

The organisers of this year’s Pride march in Sheffield event have been accused of whitewashing the history of the LGBT+ community after they announced “offensive” banners will not be allowed on the march.

HEY GUYS LETS JUST FORGET THE ENTIRE HISTORY AND FOUNDATION OF PRIDE?! What the actual fuck @PrideSheffield ?? Pride will always be a protest, until the very last Queer on earth is liberated. Don't need yall whitewashing our entire struggle and history. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/RszkakMp4B

Criticising the decision, human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell told HuffPost UK: “Given the scale of anti LGBT+ prejudice that remains in Britain today, it’s bizarre and wrong for the organisers to say that pride cannot include any protest messages.”

“A third of LGBT+ people have been victims of hate crimes and nearly half of LGBT+ pupils in schools have been bullied,” he added.

“Pride began as a protest and we still need to protest until homophobia, biphobia and transphobia are defeated.”

Darren Hopkinson, committee spokesperson for the Sheffield Pride, said that information was sent out to participants this year after organisers received scores of complaints over abusive placards following the 2017 event.

“After last year’s event... on entry to the park, I saw many placards that were offensive, abusive and actually one of them said ‘c***’ on it. We had over 100 complaints from individuals and members of the community regarding those placards,” Hopkinson told HuffPost UK.

“We have to answer those complaints that have been raised and it’s a catch 22 situation. You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”

Addressing the criticism that the event was being billed as a “celebration” rather than “protest”, Hopkinson said: “We’ve always said that Sheffield Pride is not a protest event. We’ve always said it’s a celebration about equality and diversity and inclusiveness for all the LGBT+ community, families, friends and allies.”