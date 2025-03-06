Sheryl Lee Ralph's 'Sex Sells' Comment Sparks Debate After Anora's Oscars Win

Screen and stage legend Sheryl Lee Ralph has inadvertently sparked a debate on social media after sharing her commentary about this year’s Oscars.
Following Sunday night’s ceremony, the Abbott Elementary star spoke to ABC’s On The Red Carpet, about the 2025 Academy Awards, where Anora was the runaway success of the night, including wins for its lead actor Mikey Madison and director Sean Baker.
The Emmy winner – who memorably portrayed Madame Morrible in the Broadway show Wicked – said she was “disappointed” the movie musical “didn’t get more”, but was “absolutely excited” that its costume designer Paul Tazewell was recognised on the night.
Sheryl then added: “I have told people over and over again. The fastest way to an Oscar is either on a pole or… I’m telling you, sex sells, baby. Sex sells.”
After a clip of Sheryl’s interview was posted on X, it has accrued more than 22 million views, and led to a lot of discussion.
Many have pointed out that as well as Mikey Madison’s win for Anora, in which she plays a stripper and sex worker, several other famous women have won Oscars after portraying characters who work in the sex industry, with The Hollywood Reporter roundup up as many as 14 in the awards show’s 97-year history.
This has led some to question whether this points to a wider issue within the film industry.
However, some have similarly claimed that the volume of female actors winning industry acclaim for their portrayal of sex workers is being over-exaggerated.
Of The Hollywood Reporter’s list, for example, only two Best Actress winners in the last 20 years have been for playing sex worker characters.
As well as Mikey’s win, the other is Emma Stone’s in Poor Things, which made up only a small part of her character’s story arc.
Meanwhile, others are asking whether the debate itself perpetuates shameful stigma around sex work and sexual empowerment, particularly as it relates to women...
And, of course, Sheryl Lee Ralph’s fans have been defending her, too...
Anora picked up five awards at Sunday night’s Oscars, more than any other film.
Other acting awards went to Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain, Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez and Adrien Brody for The Brutalist.
Click here for the full list of winners.