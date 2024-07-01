Strictly Come Dancing Star Shirley Ballas Doubles Down On Comments About Giovanni Pernice Drama

Shirley Ballas Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Last month, the Strictly judge weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the show, after the BBC began investigating complaints made by three of Giovanni’s former celebrity dance partners (including actor Amanda Abbington) about his conduct behind the scenes of the show.

Over the weekend, Shirley and Giovanni took part in a dance workshop together, where the Daily Mail reported that she told those in attendance: “I’ve known him for 10 years and we’re good friends.”

She reportedly added: “I will be one person who will be by his side forever. What you see is what you get with him.”

Giovanni at a Strictly Come Dancing launch event in 2018 Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

Two weeks ago, Shirley was quoted by The Mirror as saying: “I don’t condone bullying on any path, but also I don’t believe gossip and what you read in the newspapers, because things get escalated and they are blown way out of all proportion and it can turn into a great big snowball.

“My feeling for Giovanni is, let them do this investigation, or whatever it is they are doing, and the truth will come out. So we don’t judge anybody until I know absolutely 100 percent. I won’t pass on the gossip unless I know 100 percent it is true.”

Insisting she’s “never ever ever experienced any ill will or bad feeling or bad sportsmanship or rudeness” from Giovanni, Shirley apparently added: “I can only talk from my own perspective. He has always been to me – and I will make that clear, to me – a perfect gentleman.”

Giovanni told fans last month: “I am co-operating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth.

“As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.

“I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support – [your] messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name.”

Meanwhile, the BBC has issued a rare statement amid the investigation, although they did not explicitly name any individual or show.

“It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals,” a spokesperson said. “Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.”

“This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about,” the statement added.