There was a rather chaotic moment in Saturday night’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, as the judges revealed the results of the Lindy Hop-A-Thon.

As well as their regular routines, each celebrity couple took part in a mass dance in the most recent live show, which would see them ranked from 1 to 7 by all four judges, depending on how well they performed in the routine.

Being Head Judge, the honour fell to Shirley Ballas to read the results, but when there were apparent technical difficulties with tablet she was reading off, things suddenly went a bit pear-shaped.

“Hold on, we’ve lost the board,” said Shirley, referring to the scoreboard with each of the contestants on it. “But anyway I’ll keep going.”