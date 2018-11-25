There was a rather chaotic moment in Saturday night’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, as the judges revealed the results of the Lindy Hop-A-Thon.
As well as their regular routines, each celebrity couple took part in a mass dance in the most recent live show, which would see them ranked from 1 to 7 by all four judges, depending on how well they performed in the routine.
Being Head Judge, the honour fell to Shirley Ballas to read the results, but when there were apparent technical difficulties with tablet she was reading off, things suddenly went a bit pear-shaped.
“Hold on, we’ve lost the board,” said Shirley, referring to the scoreboard with each of the contestants on it. “But anyway I’ll keep going.”
At this point, Craig Revel Horwood obtained a piece of paper with the results scribbled on it from a producer, and handed it to Shirley, but as it turned out, this wasn’t without its problems either.
Having been supposed to start with the lowest result, Shirley accidentally spoiled the winner, mistakenly reading out: “Getting seven points, will be Ashley!”
Unfortunately, it didn’t end there, with Shirley successfully reading out seventh place (Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard) and sixth place (Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse), before declaring: “Into fifth place is Charles and Dianne.”
When Tess Daly pointed out her mistake (Charles Venn is partnered with Karen Clifton, while pro dancer Dianne Buswell is with vlogger Joe Sugg), Shirley admitted: “Sorry, I’ve got no names on here.”
Despite coming out on top in the Lindy Hop-A-Thon, Ashley Roberts had to make do with second place on the overall leaderboard, bagging 36 points for her Samba, a week after her Jive earned her a perfect score.
It was Stacey Dooley and Faye Tozer who came out at joint top, for their Paso Doble and Waltz routines respectively.
Find out who makes it through to next week’s live show in Sunday night’s results show, airing at 7.20pm on BBC One.