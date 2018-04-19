All Sections
    • NEWS
    19/04/2018 12:09 BST

    Shoreham Air Crash: Pilot Andrew Hill Pleads Not Guilty To 11 Counts of Manslaughter

    Hill crashed while attempting a loop-the-loop stunt.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Pilot Andrew Hill has appeared in court charged with 11 counts of manslaughter 

    The pilot of the jet which crashed at Shoreham Air Show has appeared in court charged with killing 11 people. 

    Andrew Hill, of Sandon in Hertfordshire, was attempting to perform a loop-the-loop in a vintage Hawker Hunter plane at the show in August 2015 when the jet crashed into traffic on the A27 dual carriageway. 

    The 54-year-old faces 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence and one count of endangering an aircraft. 

    Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for a 14 minute hearing, Hill indicated he would be pleading not guilty. 

    Charlie Crowhurst via Getty Images
    The aftermath of the 2015 Shoreham Air Show crash 

    Prosecutor Simon Ringrose said Hill had suffered “very serious injuries” as a result of the crash. 

    Simon Spence, defending, told the court his client was no longer flying planes.

    Hill has now been released on bail until his next appearance at the Old Bailey next month. 

