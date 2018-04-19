Shoreham Air Crash: Pilot Andrew Hill Pleads Not Guilty To 11 Counts of Manslaughter

The pilot of the jet which crashed at Shoreham Air Show has appeared in court charged with killing 11 people.

Andrew Hill, of Sandon in Hertfordshire, was attempting to perform a loop-the-loop in a vintage Hawker Hunter plane at the show in August 2015 when the jet crashed into traffic on the A27 dual carriageway.

The 54-year-old faces 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence and one count of endangering an aircraft.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for a 14 minute hearing, Hill indicated he would be pleading not guilty.