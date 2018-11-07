Should Sausages And Bacon Be Taxed At 79% To Offset Related Health Costs?

Sausages, bacon and burgers could soon come with a luxury price tag, because scientists have recommended processed meat in the UK is taxed by 79%.

Researchers from the Nuffield Department of Population Health at Oxford University analysed data to estimate the “optimal” level of meat tax required to counteract healthcare costs associated with high red meat consumption.

The study was based on previous research linking regular consumption of red meat, such as beef, lamb and pork, to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancer.

Increasing the cost of all red meat by 14% and processed meat by 79% could prevent almost 6,000 deaths per year in the UK and save the NHS more than £700 million, according to the findings.

The researchers have called on the Government to consider the tax, but readers told HuffPost UK this would unfairly raise food costs for low-income families, without providing cheap, healthier alternatives.