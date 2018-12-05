Should You Be Carb-Loading Before The Work Christmas Party?

It’s time to prepare your body for the beast that is the work Christmas party.

No, we’re not talking dieting or fake tanning (all bodies are Christmas party ready, etc etc). We’re talking prepping for the onslaught of booze that you swear you’ll go easy on this year, but probably won’t.

Can a big lunch stop you making a tit out of yourself in front of your colleagues? Is carb-loading on pasta a sure-fire way to keep things classy?

We asked the experts for some top tips on pre-party preparation.