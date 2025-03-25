Why Can't I Get A Job? This Hiring Expert Might Have The Answer

Photo by cottonbro studio: https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-in-white-long-sleeve-shirt-holding-a-clipboard-with-resume-5989933/

If you’ve been struggling to find a new role this year, you’re not alone. In fact, according to The Guardian, there are 1.5 million jobseekers in the UK at the moment and the hiring landscape is ‘nightmarish’.

Additionally, according to the Willo Hiring Trends 2025 report, this year will see a sharp decline in the number of companies planning significant hiring – 48% fewer businesses intend to expand their workforce substantially compared to 2024.

This means that even people who have been in their careers for 20+ years, are educated to degree level and look fantastic on paper are struggling to just get to the interview stage in what is an incredibly fierce job market.

Now, the hiring experts at Willo have warned jobseekers about a key CV mistake that could be hindering their chances at getting roles.

A common CV mistake that could be losing you interview opportunities

Andrew Wood, co-founder of Willo, a UK-based global candidate screening platform that works with major employers including Toyota, the NHS, easyJet, and Din Tai Fung, explains that an overreliance on AI has led candidates to create overly polished CVs, devoid of personality and unable to stand out in a ‘sea of sameness’.

Wood said: “Increasingly, we are hearing that talent acquisition teams are grappling with an overwhelming number of near-identical applications, a problem that is no doubt fuelled by the use of generative AI.”

Generative AI has been on the rise over the last couple of years, with Deloitte reporting that over 18 million people in the UK have now used Generative AI, and seven million people have used generative for work, up 66% from four million a year ago.

How to make your CV stand out in 2025

According to Wood, if you want your CV to stand out, you may want to try a video CV.

“A video CV is a great way to stand out from the crowd, and showcases skills and attributes that a traditional CV might otherwise miss.

“It isn’t wrong to use AI in some capacity when applying for jobs. Employers are, after all, using the same software to sift through applications. Issues start to arise when CVs become devoid of personality, losing the ‘spark’ that might draw an employer to a candidate.”

However, if you do still feel the need to use AI, Wood does have a little more advice for you: “If you are using AI, try to remove those tell-tale GPT traits, such as overly generic phrasing, lack of specificity, overuse of the em dash or over capitalisation.

“Write a bio that showcases your enthusiasm for your chosen field and lets a bit of your personality shine through.”

