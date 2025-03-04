The 3 Types Of Makeup You Should Never Wear When Exercising

TikTok -

Now that the days are getting longer and lighter, more of us are feeling motivated to get back into exercising. In fact, desire to exercise drops by a third for Brits during winter.

Of course, there is always the gym or taking up running but for some of us, the inspiration to exercise and find ways to make fitness part of our everyday lives actually comes from TikTok.

From Soft Girls Who Hike to disability fitness influencers such as Rolling With Karisma, we now know the possibilities are endless when it comes to raising our heart rates and staying fit.

However, beauty experts warn that there is a fitness trend that we should be a little more cautious about: fitness makeup routines.

With over 56.7 million posts on TikTok related to workout makeup and 20 million focused on pilates makeup, beauty brand Revolution Beauty warns that gym-proof beauty routines are taking over.

They urge: “Users are showcasing their tips and tricks for making makeup sweat-resistant, turning it into a major trend on the social media platform.”

In fact, they report that in the past month alone, Google searches for “how to make makeup sweat proof” have surged by 70%.

Thankfully, Revolution Beauty’s in-house makeup artist Mel Trierweiler has shared her top tips for mastering the trend, her must-have workout beauty products, and the ones to steer clear of at all costs.

The best and worst makeup to wear when working out

So, the good news is that if you want to wear makeup when exercising, the experts don’t advise that you avoid it entrirely. Instead, Trierwiler suggests: “I would recommend avoiding heavy foundation, full-coverage concealers, and powders. These can block your pores and mix with sweat, which may cause skin irritation or breakouts. Instead, look for non-comedogenic options.”

So far, so good. This seems doable.

Next, she urges: “It’s also best to avoid regular mascaras, as they can smudge and irritate the eyes. Instead, opt for a waterproof mascara that’s designed to endure sweat and humidity without budging.”

Those of us that live in relentlessly rainy cities already have this one LOCKED DOWN.

Finally, she says: “In terms of specific ingredients to stay clear of, avoid products with heavy oils, alcohol, and silicone. These ingredients can clog your pores, mix with sweat, and cause breakouts.”

Now, for what you can wear...

Trierweiler continues: “For workout-friendly makeup, lightweight products with skincare benefits are a great choice. Serum foundations, in particular, are ideal as they provide a breathable, non-comedogenic formula that evens out skin tone while keeping your complexion looking fresh and healthy.

“Look for options enriched with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides to hydrate and plump the skin.”

Done and done.

The post-exercise skincare routine that will save your skin from breakouts

Once you’re done working out, cleaning your skin is essential.

Trierweiler suggests these two steps:

Cleanse the skin

Start by thoroughly cleansing your skin to remove sweat, makeup, and excess oils. For a deep yet gentle cleanse, a nourishing cleansing balm can be a great option.

Be sure to moisturise post-cleanse

After cleansing, it’s essential to restore hydration with a quality moisturiser to keep your skin nourished and balanced.

She adds: “Opt for a hydrating formula that replenishes moisture and revitalises your complexion.”