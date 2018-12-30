21 Showbiz Fails That Had Our Toes Curling In 2018

Unlike the rest of us, when famous types mess up royally, the rest of the world knows about it, and 2018 has been another vintage year for celeb f*** ups. Just ask Gemma Collins. The ’TOWIE’ star has made our list not once, not twice but three times in what has been her most calamitous 12 months yet. So get ready for your jaws to drop and toes to curl again as we bring you 2018’s most memorable (for all the wrong reasons) showbiz fails... 1. Paloma Faith gets caught fake laughing at The Brits﻿ Paloma’s losing face could have done with a bit more work after Dua Lipa beat her to the Best British Female Artist gong.

Mood:

A visibly fucked off Paloma with her manager saying “camera” pic.twitter.com/Oxm1JX8Mcu — Villanelle’s Pussy (@bubblyinfridge) February 22, 2018

2. Paula Abdul unwittingly gets up close and personal with her fans Paula Abdul ended up getting a lot closer to her fans than she would have hoped during a show in the US back in October, when she took a tumble off the front of the stage. Thankfully the 56-year-old star was ok following her fall, which makes it perfectly acceptable to laugh at the footage (we promise).

3. Beyoncé gets stranded on stage﻿ While Paula was tumbling off stage, Beyoncé was getting stranded on hers. And how does a megastar get out of such a pickle? In a puff of smoke? Airlifted by helicopter? No, she climbs down a ladder, of course.

5. Bruno Tonioli falls off his chair on ‘Strictly’﻿ ‘Strictly’ viewers saw Bruno’s hands flailing in the air before he disappeared behind the judging desk. But unlike the rest of us, Bruno’s fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood was not amused.

6. Can someone please explain social media to Shirley Ballas?﻿ After rocking up to this year’s Pride of Britain awards wearing a huge sparkler on her engagement finger, Shirley teased “wouldn’t you like to know?” when she was asked if someone had popped the question. The ‘Strictly’ head judge was rather enjoying the stir she had created, but while she didn’t mention the ring itself in an Instagram post that followed, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that she’d accidentally screen-grabbed the Google search that led to her finding the picture, which read: “Shirley Ballas engaged diamond ring.” Oh dear.

Instagram

7. The Celebrity Catchphrase calamity﻿ As facepalm-inducing game show moments go, this celeb episode of ’Catchphrase’ is right up there. Celeb contestants Ellie Simmonds and Fay Ripley are given the right answer by accident, but still fail to answer correctly.

﻿8. Fergie sings* the American National Anthem There’s a tune in there somewhere. Maybe. *WARNING: May cause ears to bleed.

9. Alison Hammond’s attempt at presenting the weather didn’t end well The ‘This Morning’ presenter produced a moment that will end up on blooper shows for years to come, after accidentally pushing a model into the water at Liverpool’s Albert Dock whilst presenting the weather. Forecast: wet.

10. Ruby’s cake disaster on ‘Bake Off’﻿ In one of the most dramatic ‘Bake Off’ scenes since the infamous ‘bin gate’, viewers saw the top tier of Ruby’s chocolate, lemon and coconut showstopper slowly slide off its stand before crashing to the work bench. Cue tears from Ruby, and horrified looks from her fellow ‘Bake Off’ contestants.

12. Lady Gaga gets repetitious We get that Gaga must have been asked the same questions hundreds of times on the promo trail for ‘A Star Is Born’, but rolling out the same old analogy word for word (which someone kindly created a video montage of) makes for eye-opening viewing. Bradley Cooper’s face says it all.

13. Gemma Collins’ photoshop controversy﻿ In the first of our trilogy of showbiz fails featuring The GC... Gemma apologised to fans after her head was photoshopped onto numerous models’ bodies on her clothing website, because ‘women like to see me in the clothes’. Hmmm, maybe actually wear them next time Gem.

So it wasn’t bad enough that Gemma Collins took photos of models and photoshopped herself on to their bodies, look at the quality of that photoshop 😂😂 DEAD. pic.twitter.com/HFZCzUL7BW — Chloe Rhead (@chloerhead) April 22, 2018

﻿15. Gemma Collins’ private jet fiasco In June the ‘TOWIE’ star got caught out tweeting a picture of a private jet, which she captioned: “And I’m OFF ..... life’s changed private jets being sent for me now unreal x.” So you’d assume that The GC would be travelling in said jet, right? Errrm, not quite.

And I’m OFF ..... ✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻 life’s changed private jets being sent for me now unreal x pic.twitter.com/ULARTWeYNs — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) June 28, 2018

16. Liam Payne also went on a private jet this year. We know this because he told us we couldn’t afford to. Gemma Collins wasn’t the only famous type getting all la-di-dah about travelling on a private jet this year. Liam Payne was too. Sharing a snap of him lording it up inside the fancy aircraft, the former One Direction star boastfully told his fans: “You can only get jet lag from a jet the rest of yall have got plane lag #NOFUCKS”. Except quite a few fucks were given, because Liam deleted the pic as soon as he was (quite rightfully) called out for his comments.

Instagram

17. Kylie looks seriously peeved after being asked about her age. Again. We all know it’s rude to ask a lady her age. Except BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty.

18. Kate Garraway discovers a hair roller in her hair live on ‘Good Morning Britain’ Well, it was a Monday morning.

﻿19. Reese Witherspoon stars in… a photoshop fail How did the powers that be at Vanity Fair fail to spot THIS?

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd — newtina supremacist saw cog !!! (@leiascaptain) January 25, 2018