The New Shrek 5 Teaser Has Already Split Opinion Right Down The Middle For This 1 Big Reason

The new Shrek movie is still almost two years away, and it’s already at the centre of debate.
On Thursday evening, the first teaser for Shrek 5 was posted online, depicting Shrek, Fiona and Donkey using the Magic Mirror as a kind of medieval TikTok.
But even the news that Zendaya will be joining the cast as Shrek and Fiona’s teenage daughter was overshadowed by the fact that this latest sequel to the animated classic has a new visual art style that not everyone was happy about.
As the 27-second clip began racking up millions of views, the smoother and glossier versions of the classic characters made many fans of the original films uneasy at the idea of what was to come – with some going as far as comparing it to the first design for Sonic The Hedgehog in his first big-screen outing back in 2019…
Others were in favour of the changes, urging purists to keep open minds when it comes to the new Shrek film…
But hey, at least there’s one thing we can all agree on, right…?
Shrek 5 was first revealed to be in the works back in July 2024, with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz all confirmed to be returning for the next film in the series.
Originally, it was slated to hit cinemas in the summer of 2026, but this has now been pushed back to December of that year.
The film is the first to be released in cinemas since Shrek Forever After back in 2010, although in that time, there have been several spin-offs – most notably Puss In Boots and its sequel Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, which won a rather surprising amount of acclaim when it debuted in 2022.
Eddie Murphy teased in June 2024 during an interview with Collider that work had already begun on Shrek 5 prior, as well as revealing that his character, Donkey, would be getting his own stand-alone movie, in addition to Shrek 5.