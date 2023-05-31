Sia Shares Autism Diagnosis: 'I've Become Fully Myself'

Sia pictured performing on stage in 2016 via Associated Press

Sia has shared she has been diagnosed with autism.

The 47-year-old Chandeliers singer – full name Sia Furler – shared the news of her neurological and developmental disorder during a recent appearance on Rob Has a Podcast.

Speaking to two-time Survivor contestant Rob Cesternino, she said: “I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery and whatever – there’s a lot of things.

“For 45 years, I was like, ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on.’ And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself.”

Former Survivor contestant Carolyn Wiger, who works as a drug counsellor, expressed appreciation for Sia’s forthrightness.

“Being in recovery and also knowing about which kind of neurologicality you might have, or might not have, well, I think one of the greatest things is that nobody can ever know you and love you when you’re filled with secrets and living in shame,” Sia responded.

Sia Furler via Associated Press

Sia’s diagnosis comes two years after her controversial film, Music.

Music tells the story of a recently sober Zu (played by Kate Hudson) as she becomes sole caregiver of her autistic half-sister Music (Maddie Ziegler).

The movie, which was nominated for two Golden Globes, ignited backlash over the portrayal of the disorder, with many questioning why an autistic person wasn’t cast for the role.

At the time, Sia issued an apology for some of the depictions of autism, including one particular scene which saw Music being physically restrained by caregivers.

Last year, she revealed the negative response to Music left her suicidal.

“I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab”, she told The New York Times, adding that her friend, comedian Kathy Griffin, helped her recovery.