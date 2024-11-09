From Hosts Slapping Their Knees To 'F*** Off Fruit': 11 Signs It's Time To Leave A Party ASAP

Yutacar via Unsplash Exit etiquette: It's always best, as they say, to leave on a high note.

With the festive season hurtling towards us at a frankly unsettling speed, you might be prepping yourself for the season’s endless parties.

But just as important as picking the right outfit and prepping some good conversation topics is knowing when to leave ― at least, that’s what Redditor u/NotThatOneGuuy seems to think.

In a post shared to r/AskReddit, the site user asked: “What’s a sign to leave a party that not a lot of young people know?”

Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

1) ”[When the] host puts their hands on their knees, stands up and says ‘well, it’s getting late.’”

u/xrc20

“Slap the knees and say ‘right’ is the British way.” u/tjlaa

2) “If the host starts cleaning up instead of socialising, it’s either time to help or time to leave.”

3) “When people are starting to trash the place.”

4) “When that one girl starts drunk-crying and making a scene for nothing.”

“There was one girl in particular who was sweet as pie and super shy when sober, but when drunk, she turned into an absolute mess. After she got drunk, started crying and then locked herself in the bathroom for multiple hours, two parties in a row, we stopped inviting her.” u/DigOnMaNuss

5) “Some cultures put out a bowl/display of fruit as a last bite of food before you go. Some folks call it ‘FOF’ (F*** Off Fruit).”

u/awkwardly_competent

“This is the ONLY reason we do ‘goody bags’ at my kid’s parties. It’s more an ‘ooh, goodie, you’re going now’ bag.” u/emmahar

6) “When the dog gets nervous.”

7) “When the hosts yawn, leave. If the hosts don’t yawn, leave by the time half the guests have.”

“Don’t stay until the end unless it’s your best friend.” u/LAC_NOS

8) “When a group of males that no one really knows show up.”

9) “In my experience, when someone shares a YouTube video they’re excited about.”

“The video is fine, but it inevitably leads to ‘Oh, that reminds me of one I saw!’ leading to an unending chain of people sharing videos. The party is over, now it’s just people watching YouTube. Bail.” u/niveknhoj

10) “When that one guy who got drunk first and had to be airlifted into a bed to come to his senses at the beginning of the party gets up and is ready for round two.”

“Time to go, you do not want to see the round two.” u/Spare_Hornet

11) “I’d recommend leaving if you see what seemed like small party turn into a large one regardless of behaviour.”

“Sometimes it’ll be fine, but more often than not there will be some idiot that hours later will cause a major issue.” u/!AmASolipsist

