How Do You Know When Menopause Is Actually Over?

Menopause can be a whirlwind experience and it looks different for everybody. In fact, there are around 62 symptoms of menopause that you may or may not experience at any given time.

That being said... How do you actually know when menopause is over? When the process is complete and you’re into another new phase of life? It appears that many of us are wondering this, as there has been a staggering 4,600% increase in Google searches for ‘how do you know when menopause is over?’ in the past 30 days.

Yikes.

Well, according to Dr. Hana Patel, who spoke exclusively to Superdrug Online Doctor, there are five significant signs to check for.

Dr Patel says: “Menopause is often discussed in terms of its onset and symptoms, but many women feel left in the dark about what happens afterward. This spike in searches shows a real need for clearer guidance on what to expect post-menopause and how to manage long-term health.”

5 signs that your menopause is over

No periods for 12 months

Typically, Dr Patel explains, if your period has been missing for an entire year, you’ve officially crossed the menopause finish line!

“While occasional spotting might cause confusion, a full 12 months without menstruation is the key marker that menopause is over. If periods return after this time, it’s important to consult a doctor to rule out any underlying issues.”

Hot flashes and night sweats subside

One of the most commonly known menopause symptoms, hot flashes, can feel like an ‘unexpected internal furnace’, according to the doctor.

However, she adds: “Thankfully, as menopause ends, these intense temperature spikes and night sweats often become less frequent or disappear altogether, allowing for better comfort throughout the day and restful nights.”

Stable mood and energy levels

“Mood swings and energy crashes can make perimenopause feel like an emotional rollercoaster”, Dr Patel says.

“But once menopause is over, hormonal fluctuations stabilise, often leading to improved emotional balance, a clearer mind, and more consistent energy levels. Many women report feeling more in control of their emotions and regaining their motivation and drive”

Lovely, how exciting.

Improved sleep patterns

Struggling to sleep through the night? Many women experience disrupted sleep due to hormonal changes, but post-menopause, restful nights can make a welcome return.

“If you find yourself waking up feeling refreshed instead of exhausted, it’s a good sign that your body is adjusting to its new hormonal normal.”, Dr Patel assures.

Changes in skin and hair texture stabilise

Dr Patel says: “During menopause, thinning hair, dry skin, and increased wrinkles can become noticeable.

“However, post-menopause, these changes tend to slow down. While your hair and skin may not return to their pre-menopausal state, establishing a good skincare and nutrition routine can help maintain a healthy glow and strong hair.”

