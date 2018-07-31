With summer in full swing, now is as good a time as ever to check those moles - especially if you’ve forgotten to wear sun cream once or twice.

Changes to a mole or freckle can be a sign of skin cancer, one of the most common types of cancer in the UK. Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson, advises people to do a skin self-exam on a monthly basis - and chances are for many this will be long overdue.

“The purpose of this is to detect unusual growths or changes early,” she tells HuffPost UK. “The ideal time is probably after a bath or shower and should be carried out in a well-lit room with the aid of a full length mirror.”

She says it’s important to look closely at the entire body including the scalp, buttocks and genitalia, as well as the palms and soles including the spaces between the fingers and toes. In hard-to-see areas, it might be useful to seek help from a close relative, friend or partner.