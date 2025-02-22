Dementia Risk Doubles For Women After 65 –These Are The Early Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, 982,000 people are estimated to be living with dementia in the UK, and this figure is set to rise to over 1.4 million by 2040.

Dementia is life-changing and most of us will be impacted by it at some point in our lifetimes but according to the Alzheimer’s Society, women have a greater risk of developing dementia during their lifetime.

In fact, around twice as many women over 65 have Alzheimer’s disease – the most common type of dementia – compared to men.

So, what are the early signs of dementia in women?

On their website, Alzheimer’s Association says: “One of the most common signs of Alzheimer’s disease, especially in the early stage, is forgetting recently learned information.

“Others include forgetting important dates or events, asking the same questions over and over, and increasingly needing to rely on memory aids (e.g., reminder notes or electronic devices) or family members for things they used to handle on their own.”

Alzheimer’s Association also noted that subtle mood and behavioural changes could indicate that somebody is in the early stages of dementia. These can include:

withdrawing from work or social activities

feeling confused, suspicious, depressed, fearful or anxious

decreased or poor judgement with things such as spending money, hygiene and cleanliness

What to do if you think a loved one has dementia?

The NHS advises: “If someone you know is becoming increasingly forgetful, encourage them to see a GP to talk about the early signs of dementia.

“There are other reasons why someone might be experiencing memory loss. However, if dementia is found early, its progress can be slowed down in some cases, so the person may be able to maintain their mental function for longer.”

Before starting a conversation with someone you’re concerned about, the Alzheimer’s Society suggests you ask yourself:

what could be stopping them from seeing their GP about their memory problems?

have they mentioned their memory problems?

do they think their problems are just a natural part of ageing?

are they scared about what their symptoms could mean for their future?

do they think there will not be any point in seeking help?

are you the best person to talk to them about memory problems?

would they find it reassuring if you offer to go to their GP with them?