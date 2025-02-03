The Number 1 Sign You're Overwhelmed

Nubelson Fernandes via Unsplash Do you feel overwhelmed?

We’ve all been there ― you wake up, think about everything you have to do that day, and immediately feel so defeated you want to stay under the covers for as long as possible.

Overwhelm, that crushing “there’s too much to do, and not enough of me to do it” feeling, can elevate your stress levels and may even be a sign of other conditions.

Advertisement

Still, overwhelm can be hard to spot, not least because it’s easy to confuse with regular fatigue.

So it’s a good thing psychologist Dr Rick Hanson recently shared the “number one sign” of overwhelm on Zoe Blaskey’s The Motherhood podcast.

How can you spot overwhelm?

Dr Hanson shared that one way to check in on what he calls our “stress-ometer” is by paying attention to our levels of frustration.

He says that it’s important to keep an eye out for moments when we’re “so frustrated and so mad and so stressed and so rattled” for situations that don’t quite merit that level of annoyance.

Advertisement

“As soon as you start to notice that your stress-ometer is moving into dark red, as best you possibly can, disengage and get that stress-ometer back at least into orange, if not yellow or green,” he advised.

Dr Diane Robinson, a neuropsychologist at Orlando Health, agreed, saying that crying for no apparent reason, “moodiness,” irritability and withdrawing from other people can all be signs of overwhelm.

“Try to take a step back, observe your thoughts and gently challenge yourself to find alternate explanations for your stress-related thoughts,” she suggested.

Advertisement

Are there any other signs of overwhelm?

The Counselling Directory says other signs of overwhelm include: difficulty concentrating, changes in your sleep patterns, mood swings, withdrawing from your hobbies, and even physical signs like headaches, tense muscles, stomach issues, or appetite changes.

The NHS says you should consider seeing a doctor about stress or overwhelm if you’re struggling to cope with stress or your go-to coping mechanisms are not helping.

You can listen to the episode on The Motherkind podcast below.

Advertisement

Help and support: