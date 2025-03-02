I’m A Relationship Expert — These Are 5 Signs That Your Marriage Is Ending

Pexels

It is not the most comfortable topic to address, and especially so for newly married couples, but divorce is something all engaged and married couples should consider.

While divorce rates in the UK have been gradually lowering, 42% of marriages still end in divorce and while that is far less than the often-cited 50%, it is still fairly significant.

One relationship expert and coach, Ojie Okosun, took to his TikTok to reveal the signs that a marriage is in troubled waters.

5 signs your marriage is ending

You feel like strangers living in the same house

Of course, in any long-term relationship or marriage, there are times that you are passing ships and struggling to find 5 minutes for a bit of alone time together but, Okosun urges that if this is bordering on feeling like strangers, you could be in trouble.

You feel irritable when you’re around them

Nothing says love and romance like being annoyed does but if you have noticed that the mere presence of your partner irritates you, the relationship expert says that this is a cause for concern.

You’re only together for the children

While this is honourable, many children of divorce will tell you that staying together for the kids is rarely if ever worth it, and the relationship expert agrees. If this sounds like you, it may be time to have an uncomfortable conversation with your spouse.

Intimacy and sex is off the table

Dry spells happen, and with busy schedules and families to manage, sex isn’t always a priority. However, it it’s off the table entirely, you could be heading straight towards a marriage breakdown.

Your loved ones are tired of your fights

If your funny debates have evolved into full-blown fights that are distressing to your friends and family, the days of your marriage are numbered, warns Okosun.