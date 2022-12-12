Sigourney Weaver Reveals She’s A Huge Fan Of The Great British Bake Off: ‘It’s Very Inspiring’

When she’s not busy being an award-winning actor, Sigourney Weaver likes to spend her downtime watching the most British of shows.

The Alien star has revealed she is a huge fan of The Great British Bake Off, which she watches avidly with her husband, stage director Jim Simpson.

In an interview with Radio Times, the actor said that being “half-English” made her proud to watch a British TV show that truly embraced diversity.

Sigourney Weaver ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images

Explaining what she loves about the Channel 4 baking show, she said: “The contestants are all so supportive and nice to each other, so hard-working, and they come from such different backgrounds.

“Being half-English, I’m terribly proud to see this expression of British diversity and bonhomie.

“It’s very inspiring, because right now America is so polarised, there is so much resentment and fear of immigration, [so it is great] to see this show where there are people from so many different places and everyone shines, and Britain shines.”

Noel, Paul, Prue and Matt from The Great British Bake Off. via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

This year’s series of Bake Off was won by Syabira after the 32-year-old baker beat fellow finalists Abdul and Sandro during a particularly challenging final.

Speaking of her win, Syabira called it “the biggest achievement in my life”, adding: “All the hard work, all the trial and error, it has all been worth it. I am very very proud.”

Sandro said: “I am so proud of Syabira, she is the Queen of Flavours, she fully deserves it. I am so happy for her. I am happy that I have got this far, and I am blessed, I am grateful. It’s been an amazing experience, it’s been a dream.”

Abdul added: “For me this is a massive achievement and I am so happy and proud of myself and I am happy for Syabira because she has worked so hard for this, and I am just so happy for her.”