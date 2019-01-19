Simon Cowell was left red-faced as auditions for the new series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ got underway on Friday, but this time it had nothing to do with his usual tormentor David Walliams. The music mogul hadn’t even stepped foot inside the venue when he suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

PA Wire/PA Images Simon Cowell was left red-faced by a wardrobe malfunction at 'Britain's Got Talent' auditions

Simon was getting out of his Rolls Royce to pose for photographers round the back of the London Palladium when he realised his flies were undone. The head judge turned around to quickly do them up before telling the press to “shut up” as they laughed at the unfortunate moment.

PA Wire/PA Images Awks

Friday’s auditions saw presenters Ant and Dec reunite professionally for the first time in 10 months. Ant McPartlin took time out of the spotlight to focus on his recovery after he was arrested and subsequently charged with drink-driving last March. Asked if he was looking forward to seeing the pair back together again, Simon told reporters: “Of course, I’ve missed them, but now I can rib him. You have no idea what’s coming.”

ITV The whole 'BGT' gang was reunited on Friday