In a surprising move, Simon Cowell’s latest venture will see him jumping over to the BBC.
His production company, Syco Entertainment, will be teaming up with the BBC on a new dance show, ‘The Greatest Dancer’, which will air on BBC One later this year.
As you may recall, a pilot for ‘The Greatest Dancer’ was recorded in London earlier this year, with ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Oti Mabuse, former ‘Glee’ star Matthew Morrison and Cheryl Tweedy serving as judges, while Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo took on presenting duties.
It’s not yet known whether this team will make the cut when the show makes its debut later in the year, but it was confirmed on Monday (26 March) that an eight-episode run of ‘The Greatest Dancer’ has been ordered.
The BBC’s Controller of Entertainment Commissioning, Kate Phillips, said: “By launching ‘The Greatest Dancer’ we want to give the vast array of dance talent across the UK the chance to shine.
“I can’t wait to work with Syco and Thames to uncover the talent out there and let our audience critique and celebrate the nation’s unsung dance heroes.”
It was previously rumoured that Cheryl was about to reunite with Simon Cowell for a third stint as a judge on the ‘X Factor’ panel.
Cheryl previously served on the panel from 2008 to 2010 and again from 2014 to 2015.
Meanwhile, The Sun reported last week that Cheryl had signed up with a new TV agent, after jumping ship from her record label, Polydor.
That doesn’t necessarily mean she’s quitting music for good, though, as she recently shared a photo from a recording studio where she was working with producer Naughty Boy and former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts.