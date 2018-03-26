His production company, Syco Entertainment, will be teaming up with the BBC on a new dance show, ‘The Greatest Dancer’, which will air on BBC One later this year.

In a surprising move, Simon Cowell ’s latest venture will see him jumping over to the BBC.

It’s not yet known whether this team will make the cut when the show makes its debut later in the year, but it was confirmed on Monday (26 March) that an eight-episode run of ‘The Greatest Dancer’ has been ordered.

The BBC’s Controller of Entertainment Commissioning, Kate Phillips, said: “By launching ‘The Greatest Dancer’ we want to give the vast array of dance talent across the UK the chance to shine.

“I can’t wait to work with Syco and Thames to uncover the talent out there and let our audience critique and celebrate the nation’s unsung dance heroes.”

It was previously rumoured that Cheryl was about to reunite with Simon Cowell for a third stint as a judge on the ‘X Factor’ panel.

Cheryl previously served on the panel from 2008 to 2010 and again from 2014 to 2015.