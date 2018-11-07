Former sports presenter Simon Thomas has shared a touching note his eight-year-old son gave to him, where he wrote about facing their grief together since losing his mum to cancer. “Hi Daddy,” reads the colourful note by his son Ethan, filled with love heart doodles. “I got good and bad news for you. Good: Halloween is over. Bad: we miss Mummy! Grief is a hard thing to handle but together we can make it through this raging storm of grief. I love you.” The proud dad shared the note on Twitter on Tuesday. “The way my boy is coping with the loss of his mum continues to inspire me and fill me with hope,” he tweeted. “He wrote this yesterday without prompting and without help.”

Simon Thomas

Simon’s wife Gemma died in November 2017 after a brief battle with acute myeloid leukaemia at just 40 years old. Gemma had complained of headaches for three weeks and had been to see her doctor three times. She ended up in A&E on a Monday, was diagnosed with blood cancer later that day, and on the Friday she passed away. Since her death, Simon has been incredibly open about his grief on social media, which has helped others feel less alone in their struggles and prompted them to share﻿ their own experiences of loss. “Gemma was everything - my soul mate, my rock, the wind beneath my wings and a beautiful mum,” Simon tweeted in January this year. “The pain of life without her is at times too much to bear but out of this heartbreak the light will shine again.”

PA Wire/PA Images Simon Thomas