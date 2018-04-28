Simon Thomas Quits Sky Sports Job To Care For Eight-Year-Old Son, Following Wife's Death

Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas has announced that he’s stepping down from his role after 13 years. Simon’s wife, Gemma, died last November at the age of 40, three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. In a blog post published on Friday (27 April), Simon revealed that he was quitting his presenting job so he could focus on raising his eight-year-old son, Ethan.

Robbie Stephenson/JMP/REX/Shutterstock Simon Thomas

He wrote: “Firstly and most importantly, I’m [leaving] for Ethan. “I remember Ethan coming up to me in the lounge and through his tears he said these words: ‘Daddy, you know every weekend you go away and do the football and I spend the weekend with Mummy? What do I do now?’ And they have stuck with me ever since.” Simon went on to say that football “doesn’t matter” to him anymore in the wake of Gemma’s death, noting: “The flames of passion I once had for it are, for now at least, gone. “I hope one day they will relight again, but at the moment there’s barely a flicker.”

Guy Bell/Rex/Shutterstock Simon at an event with Gemma in 2015