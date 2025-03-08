Simone Ashley Is Reinventing The Rom-Com Heroine

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Simone Ashley has long been redefining expectations in the entertainment industry. From “Sex Education” to her groundbreaking portrayal of Kate Sharma in “Bridgerton,” the British actor has steadily forged her own path in Hollywood— challenging stereotypes and paving the way for more nuanced South Asian representation. (Watch the video interview above.)

“I want to see more rom-coms that have women that look like me, women that look like you, in the forefront,” Ashley tells me.

Advertisement

Ashley’s path hasn’t been without obstacles. Early in her career, she found herself pigeonholed into roles dictated by the colour of her skin. “When I was younger, in my late teens and early 20s, I was always up for the dorky Indian girl that had strict parents and wasn’t the romantic interest,” she recalls.

Her portrayal of Kate Sharma in “Bridgerton” marked a significant step forward— not just for her career, but for South Asian representation in mainstream media. As the eldest Sharma sister, Kate is a sharp-witted, fiercely independent woman who protects her family and meets her match in Anthony Bridgerton.

Period dramas have long been dominated by Eurocentric narratives, but Shonda Rhimes and “Bridgerton” showrunner Jess Brownell took an inclusive approach to the Netflix series. Ashley was intentional about ensuring authenticity in Kate’s character and cultural background.

Advertisement

“We spoke a lot about making sure that there was inclusivity in the culture, so throughout the celebrations they would do before the wedding or referencing certain things that they would say, like calling each other “didi,” Ashley explains. “But what was more important to me was humanising Kate and just making her a young woman that anyone can relate to.”

Now, Ashley is stepping into her first leading film role in “Picture This,” a romantic comedy that blends classic rom-com charm with a fresh perspective. The film follows Pia, a witty and ambitious woman navigating love, career and family in London.

“I grew up watching all the rom-coms as a kid — “Bridget Jones,” Anne Hathaway movies,” Ashley shares. “I fell in love with these women and these characters, but I never saw myself as the leading lady — it was either that or the ‘exotic best friend.’”

Advertisement

“I think studios are somewhat afraid of girls that look like me maybe not making enough money for them. And I actually think it’s the complete opposite.” - Simone Ashley

Determined to break that mould, Ashley was able to take an active role in shaping Pia’s character. “The original script that I read was very, very different to the one that we ended up shooting,” she reveals. “I wanted Pia to just be really cool and relatable and not stereotypical in any way. I wanted to do something fresh and something that I felt represented my experience as a young woman in London.”

Beyond the genre’s usual formula, “Picture This” challenges traditional Western rom-com tropes by placing an Indian family at the forefront— rather than relegating them to a supportive comedic role that bolsters a traditionally white main character. “The rom-com formula is, you know that the lead is that chaotic kind of girl that can’t seem to get her shit together. … It was just so special to have that as the Indian girl in the spotlight.”

Advertisement

This moment feels especially significant given that Asian American characters are often confined to the “model minority” stereotype — disciplined, academically driven, and rarely the carefree, messy protagonist at the centre of a love story.

For Ashley, representation isn’t just about visibility — it’s about dismantling long-held biases in the industry. “I get why it can feel daunting to put yourself out there,” she said. “Society really does have a projection on what a South Asian woman looks like or has to do or is capable of.”

She speaks candidly about the challenges she’s faced with colourism and being overlooked for leading roles — challenges that are particularly pronounced for darker-skinned South Asian women, who have long been underrepresented in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

Advertisement

“Colourism is a massive thing that I faced growing up and throughout my career – I do think it’s slowly disintegrating in fashion and movies. When I was growing up, I didn’t see that, but now I am seeing it more. And I’m really proud,” she said.

Unlike many South Asian actors who rise to prominence in Western media — and even in Bollywood — Ashley represents brown-skinned women who rarely see themselves at the centre of a story.

Yet even as visibility improves, deep-seated industry biases remain. Ashley says she has repeatedly found herself on the brink of career-defining opportunities, only to face an unspoken barrier.

Advertisement

“I personally have been up for a lot of movies where I get so close to getting a leading role in something that could change my life. But I think studios are somewhat afraid of girls that look like me maybe not making enough money for them. And I actually think it’s the complete opposite. This is what people want to see — it gets bums on seats.”

With every role she takes on, Ashley is helping to shift the narrative. Whether it’s through period dramas or rom-coms, she’s proving that South Asian women are not just side characters — they are the leads, the love interests, the stars.

And as Ashley continues to break barriers, one thing is clear: She is just getting started.