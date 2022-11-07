12 Simple But Smart Tech Buys That’ll Help Your Home Run More Efficiently

Have your coffee brewed for the second you wake up

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it – but that doesn’t mean you can’t modernise it! Despite the growing demand for pricey, smart appliances, it’s safe to say I’m pretty attached to my standard coffee machine. So rather than upgrade it, I’ve stuck this clever button pusher right next to the ‘On’ button, and have used the app to set it up to turn my machine on at a certain time every morning.