12 Simple But Smart Tech Buys That’ll Help Your Home Run More Efficiently

Despite initially being sceptical, I’ve really embraced the benefits of bringing smart gadgets into the home, since moving in with my far more tech-savvy boyfriend. And while I started out just about capable of operating a bulb from my phone, I’ve quickly become comfortable with a whole range of different smart products.
From robots that’ll hoover and mop your floors, to cat flaps that allow you to remotely keep track of your favourite felines, I firmly believe that gadgets that simplify or automate processes in the home are a worthy investment. If, like me, you like the idea of your home being as easy as possible to handle, then these gadgets are sure to make an efficient addition to your abode!
Top tip: Download the Smart Life app. In my experience, you can control pretty much any brand of smart product from this one app, which is far more convenient than having your lightbulbs in a different place to your smart plugs.