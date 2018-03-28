With this week marking one year until Britain officially leaves the EU, HuffPost is running a series of blogs answering big questions still left unanswered about our Brexit future. Today, Labour MP Heidi Alexander and Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin write on whether Britain might yet stay in the Single Market. Follow the series on #BrexitFuture

“I just wish those MPs who want to stay in the single market and customs union would come out and admit that what they really want is to stay in the EU.”

When one of my (Labour) colleagues in Westminster made this assertion a few weeks ago, it got me thinking - is this really the way people like me are perceived? Is this actually what my end game is? And are we now thought to be such a credible threat by those who primarily want to pull up the drawbridge on EU migration, that motivations are being ascribed to us which don’t exist?

A year on from the triggering of Article 50 and a year away from our scheduled departure from the EU, there’s a growing number of MPs, from across the political spectrum, who believe the type of Brexit being pursued by the Government will be hugely damaging - not just for our economy and the next generation, but potentially for peace in Northern Ireland and our place in the world.

More and more MPs - from all parties - are now questioning the political choices that have been made by Mrs May, partly prompted by the rejection by the public of her request for a strengthened hand in the General Election last year.

The presentation of her strategy as an automatic consequence of the referendum stuck for a time but when leaked analysis of the differential economic impact of different forms of Brexit started to circulate, the debate started to changed.

As labour shortages in different sectors - food processing, hospitality, care - become more evident and as businesses delay investment decisions and move parts of their operation or supply chain overseas, the reality of Theresa May’s Brexit is starting to bite.

Politicians and the public want an alternative.

Staying part of the Single Market - by staying inside the European Economic Area and in a European Customs Union (out of the EU but with the closest possible trading links) is an increasingly attractive prospect. It would respect the result of the referendum - we would no longer be subject to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, we would not be subject to ever closer political union, but we would maintain the close economic relationship the public value and businesses need. It would give us a way to protect our trade in both goods and services with the EU and provides the only credible answer to the need to maintain a border devoid of checks in Northern Ireland.