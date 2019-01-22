Sir James Dyson's Post-Brexit Vision Is Under Fire (Again) As Entrepreneur Quits UK

Tristan Fewings/BFC via Getty Images Sir James Dyson presents the Special Recognition award for Innovation on stage during The Fashion Awards 2017.

Sir James Dyson has once again raised eyebrows after the pro-Brexit businessman made yet another decision that appears to be hugely damaging to post-Brexit business.

In a bombshell announcement, his company revealed it is to move its head office from the UK to Singapore.

It means Dyson, famous for its vacuums and fans, is no longer a British-registered company and Singapore will become its main tax base.

Justifying the move, chief executive Jim Rowan dismissed the idea of Brexit and lower taxes being a motivation.

“The move is nothing to do with Brexit or tax, it’s about making sure we are future proofed.” he said.

But Sir James has made no secret of his desire for a scrapping of corporation tax – which is slightly lower in Singapore than the UK, at 17% and 19% respectively.

The inventor, who made huge a increase in profits after shifting production of his vacuum cleaners to Malaysia from the UK in 2003, also wants it to be easier to hire and fire workers, arguing in 2017 that “not being able to flex your workforce is another big reason why you wouldn’t start or expand a manufacturing business”.

He also said corporation tax should be “eliminated”, adding it is a “very odd thing because there are ways of getting around paying it”.

Labour MP Jo Stevens called the move “shameless hypocrisy” while journalist Kevin Maguire called Sir James a “reckless billionaire”.