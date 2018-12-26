Jeff Overs via Getty Images Sister Wendy Beckett appearing on BBC Breakfast in 2006.

Sister Wendy Beckett has died aged 88.

The BBC journalist, writer and art critic passed away at the Carmelite Monastery in Quidenham in Norfolk.

Sister Wendy, a religious sister of the Catholic church, presented a series of documentaries for the BBC during the 1990s, including Sister Wendy’s Odyssey and Sister Wendy’s Grand Tour.

Xinran Xue, a close friend, said: “It is very sad news. Many people see her as a religious person and she was far more than that.

“It’s a huge loss for the art world. She was a brilliant art critic.”