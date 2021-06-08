Sven-Goran Eriksson's Sky News Interview Gets Derailed By An Overzealous Lembit Opik

After over a year of watching celebrities doing interviews from their home over Zoom, you’d think we’d be over all of the blunders and technical hitches that come along with it.

And yet, we couldn’t help having a good laugh when former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson had his appearance on Sky News derailed thanks in no small part to an overzealous Lembit Opik.

Sven was being interviewed by journalist Kay Burley on Tuesday morning, speaking via video-link about some of his memories as England manager.

However, during the live broadcast, he suddenly disappeared from view in the middle of a sentence and was replaced by a small photo of the former Lib Dem MP, who viewers quickly assumed was trying to ring him (or potentially call the Sky studio).