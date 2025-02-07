These Sleep Habits May Improve Your Metabolism, Researcher Says

Somnox Sleep via Unsplash Man reading in bed

A recent study suggested that drinking sparkling water might slightly increase your metabolism, thus potentially helping with weight loss ― but that proposed increase in glucose uptake turned out to be mostly speculative.

Some things, like increasing your muscle mass, really does ramp up the speed with which your cells use fuel, though. That means your body burns more energy at rest, which can help you to lose or maintain weight.

Speaking to gut health company ZOE on their podcast hosted by co-founders Jonathan Wolf and professor Tim Spector, author, health expert, and research scientist Shawn Stevenson pointed to a study that suggested sleep is likely another such factor.

But how does it affect our metabolism, and what’s the best way to max out the benefits of sleep?

Rested bodies may use fuel differently than tired ones

The small 2010 paper Shawn seemed to refer to saw scientists put dieters through two fortnight-long sleep phases; one where they got eight and a half hours of sleep a night, and another where they sleep-deprived (five and a half hours’ sleep nightly).

Their food intake was the same throughout all weeks; they were in an identical mild caloric deficit the whole time.

As Shawn said, the research found that well-rested participants lost about 55% more weight than they did when sleep-deprived. Meanwhile, the dieters lost more muscle than fat when they were exhausted compared to when they had had enough sleep.

Though that study was limited by its tiny sample size and short duration, it’s among many other larger papers which have found a link between better sleep and “faster” metabolism.

So perhaps it’s no wonder Shawn says that “sleep has a huge, huge impact on our metabolism, and it might be, outside of the food itself that we’re eating the other major controller for us to pay attention to.”

So what helps to improve sleep?

Jonathan Wolf asked the author: “is there one thing that I could do to improve my metabolism that I could start doing today?”.

Shawn responded: “Number one would be, what is the biggest disruptor of our sleep today? Factually, it is our technology.”

He argued that “the number one thing in the environment that I would recommend people do, we’ve got tons of data on this, if you’re on your screen right before bed, that light that’s shooting into your brain is throwing off your circadian clock.”

But, he says, the draw of the phone is too strong to expect people to simply go cold turkey.

During that half-hour you’d usually spend doom-scrolling, he suggests: “you can read a physical book, they still exist. You can listen to an audiobook or podcast.”

A 2021 paper estimated that reading a book before bed may have been linked to an increase in sleep quality for 8-22% of their participants.