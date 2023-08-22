4 Signs Your Sleep Schedule Is Broken – And How To Fix It

athima tongloom via Getty Images

Of all the horrible, sinking feelings out there, I reckon ‘realising you’re probably not going to sleep well for a while’ ranks high among the top two.

Many of us in the UK regularly suffer from a poor night’s sleep, with more deprived areas being hit the hardest. If your sleepless nights are becoming more of a pattern than a one-off, it could very well be that your sleep schedule is off.

Advertisement

Whether you work difficult hours, have kids, sleep next to a snoring partner, are just back from holiday, or just plain can’t catch some Zzzs at the right time – managing a disrupted sleep schedule can be extremely difficult and tough on your health.

So, we thought we’d share four signs your resting rhythm is out of whack ― and what to do about it.

1. You’re often exhausted in the daytime

If you’ve had a one-off bender and can’t face the 3pm slump one time, then you’re probably alright. But if you find your eyelids regularly droop throughout the day, you could be dealing with something a little more chronic.

2. You regularly struggle to concentrate

A consistent lack of sleep can affect your ability to focus. In fact, one study found that sleep deprivation can have more or less the same effects as being drunk – so if you can never pay attention during that all-important meeting, your sleeping schedule might just be to blame.

3. You always have sugar cravings

Multiple studies have shown that those who sleep less tend to snack more, especially on sugary treats that give you a short-term buzz.

Advertisement

4. Your emotional capacity is low

Regularly tear up or struggle to regulate big feelings? Yep, that’s a sign of poor sleep health too.

“When learning something new, analysing a problem, or making a decision, recognising the emotional context is often important. However, insufficient sleep impedes the ability to properly process the emotional component of information,” says The Sleep Foundation.

OK, so... what can I do about it?

Aubrie DeBear, a practicing sleep consultant in San Diego and co-founder of Baby Sleep Dr., recently told USA Today that it takes some time to heal a broken sleep schedule.

“I find it can take about a week and even up to two weeks based on how significant the sleep deprivation was and how much effort you’re putting toward being mindful and consistent in changing things,” she said.

DeBear also admitted that sometimes, the problem is bigger than just making a couple of sleep adjustments.

“Most of the issues that we have with our sleep schedule are a direct result of a ‘mismatch’ between the conditions under which our sleep system evolved and the conditions in which those of us in industrialised societies find ourselves such as noisy cars in the street or sirens in the distance,” she said.

Advertisement

Still, experts recommend trying the following if you’re desperate to fix your sleep schedule:

Sticking to a consistent bedtime

Avoiding bright lights, fans, and caffeine before sleeping (where possible)

Sleeping in a dark, slightly cold room

Sleeping away from a loud or restless partner if needed

Using earplugs

Not forcing the sleep.