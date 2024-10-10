Here's What Love Is Blind's 'Sleep Test' Really Involves

Netflix

US Love Is Blind fans will know that Stephen Richardson’s fallout with fiancee Monica Davis involved scandal, sex, and... a sleep test.

Among other shady behaviour, the most recent episode of American Love Is Blind saw Monica finding sexts to another woman on Stephen’s phone that were sent while he was engaged to her.

Advertisement

He said of the event, “I did make a completely stupid mistake while being drunk at a sleep test with somebody who texted me.”

We don’t know if he was actually doing a sleep test at the time, and his actions were obviously slimy regardless.

But if you’re anything like us, you might be wondering what a sleep test even is ― and it turns out it can be a pretty useful tool (that said, the secret to a truly seamless sleep is a clear conscience).

What’s a sleep test?

According to healthcare provider Cleveland Clinic’s site, a sleep test, or sleep study, is officially known as a polysomnogram.

Advertisement

It’s a “diagnostic test that tracks and records how multiple body systems work while you’re asleep,” they say. It’s used to diagnose sleep disorders.

It tracks things like your heart brain, and respiratory system as you sleep. It can be used to spot things like insomnia, sleepwalking, and sleep paralysis.

Sleep studies are “similar” to an oximetry test, which “involves wearing an oxygen monitor on a finger during sleep and can often be done at home.”

The NHS says these can be helpful if you have signs of sleep apnoea.

When you’re awake, symptoms of sleep apnoea may show up if you:

feel very tired

find it hard to concentrate

have mood swings

have a headache when you wake up.

At night, your partner may notice your:

breathing stopping and starting

making gasping, snorting or choking noises

waking up a lot

loud snoring.

What if I want one of these tests?

If you’re worried about your sleep habits, your doctor may refer you to specialist clinics which can facilitate sleep investigations.

Advertisement

Studies range from heart monitoring options (a respiratory polygraph) to inpatient observation and movement monitors (actigraphy).

Inpatient observations are the “polysomnograms” we mentioned earlier.

For what it’s worth, sleep studies usually ask participants not to drink ahead of the exam, or to only have as much as you usually do.